



San Fulgencio is ready for the eighth edition of its Tapas Route. The gastronomic event will take place from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 of October in nine bars, restaurants and breweries in the town where the participating establishments will serve a tapa and a drink for a price of 3 euros.

The Councillor for Tourism, Paulino Herrero, accompanied by the Councillor for Communications, Laura Bernabé, announced the details of the activity and stating that the theme will focus on international cuisine, with a representation of the different cultures and cuisines of different countries among the participating bars.

The establishments are located both in the town centre and in the urbanisation area: Sami’s Plaza, Sami’s Piscina, Café Bar Sami’s, Chester Rock & Grill, Twilight Bar, Café bar Zaksia, Bar Enaybe, Fiestas Belga and Em’s Dreams.

The councillor confirmed that the Council “will have a free bus service to connect both areas of the municipality, so that those who want to enjoy the route do not have to worry about taking the car, from Friday afternoon to Sunday, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm and from 8:00pm to 12:00am”.

Laura Bernabé, explained that those who wish to participate can collect their ‘tapaporte’ from any of the establishments that make up the route to qualify for a draw for a 100 euro voucher and two 50 euro vouchers, to be exchanged in the participating bars and restaurants.

Bernabé said that the tapaportes must have the stamps of at least five different establishments to enter the draw, “and have to be deposited in the ballot boxes of the bars and restaurants part by 29 October, before the end of the route, indicating the tapa that they believe deserves to win this year and with all the details filled in”.