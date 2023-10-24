



Crescendo International Choir plans to give seven concerts before Christmas, 2023. The first of these concerts will take place on Sunday, November 12 at 18:30 at the Club in Quesada. It will be a fundraiser for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal which supports military veterans and their families.

The following Saturday, November 18, the choir will perform at Salt Church in Los Montesinos at 18:30. On Saturday, December 2, the choir will give a concert at the Catholic Church in Benijofar after the 17:00 mass is over. The next evening, they will sing at Rincon de Miquel’s restaurant in Los Montesinos.

On Thursday, December 14, they will give a Christmas music concert at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja. This concert will also take place at 18:30. The following night they will give a concert at Plaza de Constitution in Torrevieja, along with three other choirs, with a time to be announced later. Lastly, the choir plans a Christmas concert on Saturday, December 16, again at the Club in Quesada at 18:30.

Choir rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos between 17:15 to 19:45 every Thursday. Previously the choir rehearsed on Monday nights, from 17:30 to 20:00.

For more details about the choir, see crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers, especially basses. Our current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Our Music Director, Irene Oliva, and pianist, Antonio Guillen, are accomplished Spanish musicians.