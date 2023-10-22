



In late September when the Councillor for Street Cleaning, Rocío Ortuño, announced the creation of an Eco-park in Orihuela Costa, there was much celebration amongst residents that they were finally going to get their wish.

But then came the announcement that it was going to be placed in the middle of the upmarket Lomas de Cabo Roig Urbanisation, since which time social media sites have been overwhelmed with protestations, accusing the council of putting no thought into its location.

Ryanair’s share of the low cost airline passenger market into Spain has increased once again and with the closure by the RBL of it’s Orihuela Costa Branch, the charity will not have poppies on sale in areas south of Torrevieja, down to La Manga, resulting in a loss of up to €40,000 in welfare funding for local veterans.