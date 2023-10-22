



CD THADER – 0 CREVILLENTE DEPORTIVO – 5

After 6 games in the newly formed Community League, Thader have failed to score and earned just a solitary point. Despite experimenting with different permutations, the men from Rojales are nowhere near finding the correct formula.

Against high flying Crevillente, they were never really at the races, and had it not been for goal keeper Chema, the scoreline could quite easily have been double figures for the visitors. Following a blank weekend of football, hopes were high that now was the time for the tide to turn, but alas it was proved to be a false dawn.

When you consider that the visiting keeper didn’t have a noteworthy save to make all match, then is it any wonder that the fans have little to cheer about at the moment.

Chema was called into action as early as the 6th min, when faced with 1 on 1 with Crevillente’s no 9 Guille, he pulled off the first of numerous important saves. From a corner on 21 mins, Navarro headed inches wide of the far post, as the visitors were completely dominating the match.

Midway through the first half, Thader at last earned a corner, which unfortunately came to nothing. Straight up the other end, Hamza superbly executed Crevellente’s opening goal, when his half volleyed drive beat Chema all ends up. Pascual tried his luck from distance, but Thader’s central defender saw his effort take a deflection before harmlessly bouncing for a throw in.

Tabala looked to have doubled his sides advantage, but his shot from the edge of the box rattled the bar, then from the rebound, Thader’s captain Juan cleared off the line. Javi thought he’d restored parity on 35 mins, but his joy was short lived when ref Calero disallowed the effort for an earlier infringement. Both Hamza and Guille had opportunities to add to the goals tally, but once again Chema stood firm in the hosts goal.

Sery put in a teasing cross on 47 mins, which just needed a touch from a Thader team mate to score that elusive goal. The task became harder on 55 mins, when Pucho beat the offside trap to place the ball just inside the near post. Then on the hour mark, Christian Navarro headed home from a corner to make it 0-3.

Having previously missed a sitter, Galvez made amends when he had the simple task of a tap in for goal number 4 on 70 mins. Strong appeals for a penalty for hand ball were not upheld by ref Calero, as Thader refused to admit defeat. When Javi appeared to be brought down on the edge of the penalty area on 80 mins, play was allowed to continue, culminating in a fine individual run by Guille, resulting in him planting the ball past an over worked Chema.

Whilst receiving treatment, the injured Javi was cautioned, then sent off, for comments made to the ref. In stoppage time, only the brilliance of Chema prevented Guille scoring a brace.

An away trip to Alicante next awaits Thader, when they will take on Hercules CF ‘B’ on 28 or 29 October. Visit Thader facebook page for further information.