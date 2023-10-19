



Poppies won’t be on sale in bars and restaurants in areas to the south of Torrevieja this year, including the previous RBL strongholds of Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Javier, San Pedro and La Manga, because of the abandonment and closure by the Royal British Legion of it’s most successful fundraising branch.

As a result, Spain District North is set to lose €40,000 in funds that would otherwise be used to support the armed forces community in this part of Spain.

The Orihuela Costa Branch was closed down by the RBL following accusations of bullying levelled by OC members about the, then, Spain District North Chairman.

Despite overwhelming evidence, with a complete lack of empathy toward their ‘grass roots members, the Legion Complaints Committee, based in London, took almost a year to investigate the complaint, despite the management guidelines stating that all grievances would be investigated within 2 weeks.

During the intervening period, in their disgust, a large number of members resigned, resulting in last weeks general meeting attended by just 7 members with the District appointed representative walking out.

As a result, poppies to commemorate fallen British heroes, that would normally be available at over 120 bars and restaurants in the area, will not be available on the Orihuela Costa and it’s southern enclaves, with a loss of at least €40,000 to beneficiaries.

The Poppy Appeal is a volunteer led appeal – without Poppy Appeal Organisers and the many dozens of volunteers, The Royal British Legion will be unable to mount any sort of a campaign on Orihuela Costa.

Fortunately, the very successful Remembrance Day Service will still be held in Mil Palmeras. The largest such service in Spain, and regularly attracting in excess of 600 veterans, but with no RBL presence in the area, the event has been organised by local veterans. Once again it will take place in the Capilla de la Mil Palmeras, starting at 1045 am on Sunday 12 November, in the presence of the mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, local VIPs, councillors and staff from the British Consul.

Spain District North regularly raises between €150,000 and €175,000 annually with its Poppy Appeal but with declining membership, closures and unrest in a number of branches, in 2023, that will almost certainly be significantly reduced.