



You might often hear the denunciation of some dame that ‘she loves the sound of her own voice.’ This criticism is generally directed at a man or woman known for having ‘the gift of the gab’ or the more unflattering title of being a ‘prattle box!’ The fact is though that very few of us like the sound of our own voice when it is recorded.

But what about a photo? Some people are happier studying their own picture than are others. Do you take a good photo then? Let me put it to you another way … the real tester: Are you happy with your passport photo? Driving licence then? I thought as much …

Personally I was never mad about a photo of myself (not now, Gorls!) until I looked back on it 20 years later and compared it to the now. That’s another thing; we were all better looking than we realised at the time!

Mrs Youcantbeserious hates being photographed. Actually, she comes from a long line of similarly camera shy women – as both her mammy and granny were just as awkward when it came to saying the word ‘cheese.’ They are not alone: Almost 80 per cent of people admit that they do not enjoy having their photo taken. Feeling ‘awkward’ ‘self-conscious’ and ‘not in control’, were some of the reasons given.

Looking for the perfect photo – as both photographer and subject seem intent on getting nowadays, misses something about photography. The camera flicks and flashes at a hundred miles an hour and so what is deemed to be the perfect one is the one that sees daylight. Looking back on old photos, with possibly little flaws, is far more interesting than the mass produced ones of today. Those ‘kept’ albums had far more character and far more discussion points. It could be a child crying at the ‘cheese bit’, or a grandad who forgot to put in his dentures; but definitely, every picture told a story back in the day.

They say the camera cannot lie – but it can and it does. For some strange reason it never does justice to some people – even the famous. Camilla Parker-Bowles (I can’t remember what her correct title is now) is said to be a lovely warm person with a kind face. But despite the best efforts of camera men down through the years, Camilla, comes across as the exact opposite in photos. Mind you, it can work the opposite way as well! When I ran in the local elections of 2009, we were out canvassing one evening at the other end of the constituency. I knocked on a door and a lady opened it. Charlie was sort of introducing me; but the woman just looked me up and down for 30 seconds before announcing; ‘You don’t look nearly as good as you do in your photo!’ Vote lost, I would say!

My last year at school and I saved up the price of a camera. I paid I think it was 30 shillings (a couple of Euro) for a Brownie Box Camera. I saved the money over the summer from a job picking spuds for Janey Briody. The job was not an easy one, but the Briodys were very fair people to work for and I gave half my wages to my mother. To me, this camera was the most miraculous invention of all time. I snapped right, left and centre. The film would then be left in to be developed and the snag here being that the photos could be in Slatterys for a long time before I might have the money to redeem my catch. Now, I was no John Hinde, but there was many a picture of character and characters. Some of them are in boxes somewhere to this day.

Having a ‘good eye’ for snapping a picture is a special talent. Seeing that moment and freezing it in time requires a unique talent. I have friends who possess that gift; people like Michael Leonard, John McCauley, Hugh Kiernan – and indeed my brother, Camillus and daughter, Olga. Then there is sheer and utter genius, coupled with remarkable patience, and you get a James Crombie who captured the now world famous murmuration of starlings over Lough Ennell.

The smart phone is amazing, because we are all at the ready and can snap at will with the camera. Nothing gets missed, but to me the smartphone has devalued photography. The more photos that are taken, the fewer that are kept and some ‘maddening’ people at matches, concerts, and even church services, are so preoccupied with filming the event that they are neither enjoying nor taking part.

The ‘selfie’ is another modern phenomenon. And if you can’t take a good photo of yourself … who can!

