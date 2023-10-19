



The general director of Equality and the Women’s Institute in the Valencia, Davinia Bono, has visited the school of the women’s team at the Aspe Atlético sports club. During the meeting with the players and the management team, she highlighted the need to “contribute to empowering and promoting women’s football” through “investing in talent development programs and academies for teenage girls and women, providing a quality training”.

Davinia Bono has had the opportunity to know first-hand the work that this club is developing in the promotion of gender equality. Precisely, the Second Vice Presidency and Ministry of Social Services, Equality and Housing has provided a grant to this club for the development of programs that promote women’s associations.

The director general has assured that the Ministry is working so that “women have the same opportunities as men to participate in football from a very early age, including access to facilities and resources”. That’s why sponsorships and investments in programs that offer quality training are important, such as is the Aspe women’s club.

Bono pointed out that the financial contribution that the General Directorate of Equality allocates to these teams “encourages the participation of women in a sport like football” and, by having more resources, “we help to improve the quality and coverage media” of the women’s leagues, something to which the Spanish women’s soccer team has contributed essentially, by proclaiming themselves winners of the last World Cup.