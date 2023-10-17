



This Monday in Alicante, the Valencia region’s Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Nuria Montes, presented the badges that accredit the status of Tourist Municipality of the Valencian Community to eight town councils in the province of Alicante, as well as the plaques that recognise the distinction of Festival of Regional Tourist Interest to five Alicante festivals.

These are recognitions granted by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, through the General Directorate of Tourism, and that have been obtained in recent months. Specifically, the town councils of Alcoy, Crevillent, Orihuela, Rojales, San Fulgencio, Teulada, Torrevieja and Villena have collected the ‘Tourist Municipality’ award. And regarding the ‘Festivals of Tourist Interest’, the new Alicante celebrations awarded with this distinction are the Moors and Christians Festivals of Alicante and Onil, Holy Week in Elche and Novelda and the Festivals and Pilgrimage of Pilar de Benejúzar.

During her speech, Nuria Montes wanted to highlight the work carried out by the municipalities of the province of Alicante to achieve recognition as Tourist Municipalities of the Valencian Community; as well as the efforts of the different associations and federations that promote the development and maintenance of the Alicante festivals.

“Without them, our culture and traditions would not remain so alive, nor would they be focal points of attraction for visitors who are fascinated by our light, music and folklore, among many other virtues,” she stated.

Likewise, the person responsible for the Consell’s tourism policy has thanked the recognised tourist municipalities, “for their work, their social involvement, the planning and management of their tourist offer, as well as their efforts to ensure that tourism policies are organised in such a way that “contribute to the sustainable and equitable economic development of the population,” she stressed.

“All these elements are determining factors – Montes continued – that have led us as a destination to be more competitive and generate greater economic opportunities.” For this reason, “these recognitions are also, and the winners should consider them as such, a sign of gratitude for your contribution to these components of tourism progress,” she reiterated.

Along these lines, the minister has encouraged the town councils and festival associations and federations to continue working, “with hope and confidence in the strength that you bring to our society as a whole,” she added.

The Valencian Community has 62 destinations with the Tourist Municipality distinction, in accordance with the Statute of the Tourist Municipality, regulated by decree 5/2020 regulating the Statute and modified by Decree 203/2021 of December 17. And specifically, the province of Alicante has 21 destinations recognised as a Tourist Municipality, of which, 8 have achieved it throughout this last year, 2023.