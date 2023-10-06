



The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has reported that Spain welcomed a record 10.1 million international tourists in August 2023, a significant increase of 13.9 per cent compared to August 2022.

Regarding tourism spending, August has seen a noticeable increase, reaching €13,529 million in total, marking an impressive growth of 19.9 per cent ​​compared to the same month of the previous year, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports. Data also show that during the first eight months of 2023, Spain received a total of 57.7 million income, reflecting a significant increase of 19.6 per cent compared to last year.

Throughout the same period, the total expenditure of tourists reached €73,393 million, representing an increase of 24.3 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year and an impressive increase of 14.9 per cent compared to 2019.

The magnificent figures of tourist arrivals from the United States and Switzerland market with great purchasing power whose nationals seek differentiating experiences in an increasingly competitive and innovative ecosystem, where Spain is a world leader. National Institute of Statistics (INE)

According to INE data, in August, the average expenditure per tourist in Spain reached €1343, reflecting an annual increase of 5.3 per cent.

UK Remains Spain’s Top Source of Tourists

During the same period, the United Kingdom maintained its position as the leading country for tourist arrivals in Spain, with two million tourists, accounting for 20.1 per cent of the total and registering an increase of ten per cent compared to August last year.

After the UK, France and Germany were the most prominent countries for tourists visiting Spain. France contributed with 1.9 million tourists, reflecting a significant annual increase of 17.9 per cent, while Germany sent 1.2 million tourists, marking a growth of 5.8 per cent compared to the previous year.

Number of Tourists from the US on the Rise

Among other countries of residence, there was a year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals from the United States, rising to 29.5 per cent compared to last August. Switzerland also saw an increase of 24.1 per cent, while Ireland grew 22.4 per cent.

Other statistics reveal that Spain has welcomed 2.5 million American and 1.3 million Swiss tourists this year.

Catalonia Remains a Favorite for All Tourists

Among the Spanish communities that were designated as tourist destinations during the first months of 2023 are the following:

Catalonia, with 12.3 million tourists

Balearic Islands 10.5 million

Canary Islands, more than 8.9 million

In August alone, the Balearic Islands accounted for 23.3 per cent of total arrivals. Catalonia followed closely with 21.1 per cent of tourist arrivals in August, and Andalucia came third with 14.3 per cent.

Moreover, INE noted that Andalusia, as the third most popular destination community in August, welcomed more than 1.4 million tourists, marking an annual increase of 11.2 per cent. The UK was the main country of origin for Andalusian tourists, accounting for 20.8 per cent of the total, followed by France with 14 per cent.