



More than 200 property administrators will hold a one-day training seminar in Torrevieja later this month. The event will be organised by the General Council of Property Administrators of the Valencian Community.

To be held on 27 October, the tenth edition of this most prestigious training event will return to its origins, in Torrevieja, with the city’s International Auditorium as its venue.

Property administration is a sector of great relevance in the Vega Baja, especially in those towns that include large areas of residential tourist developments such as Guardamar del Segura, Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada and Rojales.

The administrator is generally the main reference when it comes to advising owners on everything related to the basic regulations on housing in Spain.