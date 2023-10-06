



Orihuela’s Vox Councilor for Family, Mari Carmen Portugal, has requested that she is paid her large full-time public salary, of 50,500 euros, in addition to another that she will receive as a teacher at a private university and rather surprisingly, having been asked by Mayor Pepe Vegara for a ruling on the matter, Human Resources at the Generalitat Valenciana has said that “they do not see any inconvenience”, however, they have said that the final decision must be made at the next plenary session and that “her job as a teacher must not constitute a hindrance or undermine her role as a councillor.”

The PSOE, meanwhile, is asking if it is ethical or legal to earn two salaries, one full-time public and the other from the private sector as they demand that her salary as a councillor is reduced to part time, something that councillor Portugal refuses to accept.

PSOE leader Carolina Gracia, who wonders how she will find the time to fully pursue both occupations said, “We believe that it is nonsense to allow this proposal.” For this reason, Gracia demands that the Vox councillor starts to collect a salary for part-time work, which is 25,250 euros gross per year, so that she can then dedicate the rest of her time to her private activity.