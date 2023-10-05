



Last month, it was confirmed that individual properties in Entrenaranjos will receive their letters in private mailboxes in each of their homes, rather than the communal boxes, and now it looks like parts of the Orihuela Costa may also follow suit.

The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) deemed that more than 2,000 homes and businesses in the area, where more than 1,800 people are registered, will receive their letters door to door, no longer subjected to the inconvenience of collecting them from a multi-home mailbox.

Now, Orihuela Council has received a notification from the CNMC in which it is agreed to start and process the procedure for the delivery method of ordinary postal shipments in Dehesa de Campoamor, Cabo Roig, La Zenia, La Zenia II, La Regia and Mil Palmeras.

If officially confirmed, once the CNMC investigates and hopefully declares the same, these developments would no longer be considered special environments, thus declaring that the delivery of ordinary postal items must be made to the home or mailbox of single-family homes.