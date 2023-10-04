



The Red Cross Mojácar Local Assembly organised its traditional cooking competition for senior citizens, which took place at its facilities in Mojácar beach.

In this 2023 edition, 15 homemade and traditional dishes were entered, which, coming from the expert hands of the competitors, resulted in a true gastronomic festival.

Always demanded by the locality’s seniors, the Red Cross-organised cooking competition is one of the most much-anticipated. Forty of our elderly did not want to miss either the tasting or the day of getting together, which, at the end of day, is yet another attraction and an excuse to spend the day with friends.

For this edition and at the request of the senior citizens, the event was held in the afternoon, which allowed for a very pleasant “tardeo” (late afternoon get-together to eat and drink), accompanied by good weather, the moon and the chance for a bit of dancing, remembering “old times”.

The jury, made up of the Culture Councillor, Noemí Linares, and the owner of the Neptuno beach bar and restaurant as a cooking expert and regular Red Cross collaborator, had a very difficult time choosing the winning dishes.

The good work and the years spent in kitchens marked the quality of the dishes presented, but in the end, and with a very close score, Pilar Benitez Granados emerged the winner, and for the second consecutive year, with her “carne mechada” (shredded meat dish), receiving an air fryer as a prize.

Second place was for Gerónima Soler Cervantes with a dessert of Murcian “paparajotes” (lemon leaves coated with dough), obtaining a recipe book of desserts as a prize, and third position was obtained by Islena Bermudez Vera with her dish of tabbouleh, a salad made from couscous, that left no one indifferent, and for which she received a beauty case.

The important work carried out by the Mojácar Red Cross has to be highlighted, and especially with the elderly. Always attentive, organising workshops, activities, and most essential, maintaining close contact with and monitoring them all to make active ageing, with healthy habits a reality, and so that loneliness or despondency never appear in this important stage of life.