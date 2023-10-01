



CAME DOWN, originally the nine-hole Dorchester Golf Club, was founded in 1896, part of the great golf boom of the 1890’s. In 1904 renowned golfer and course architect J.H. Taylor was appointed to extend the course to 18 holes up on the rolling downs, and it opened in 1906 with an exhibition match between Taylor and another five-times Open champion, James Braid. In 1910 the club appointed Ernest Whitcombe as club professional, a very significant move, for shortly afterwards his mother Bessie was appointed club stewardess and she bought along her other two sons Charles and Reginald. They stayed for seventeen glorious years. In 1924 the club was renamed Came Down golf club and redesigned by Harry Colt.

All three Whitcombe brothers were brilliant golfers, winning many national tournaments. They put the club on the map, and when Samuel Ryder, a keen golfer from Hertfordshire who had made his fortune selling penny-packet seeds came to Dorset on holiday he became a country member. On enquiring whether the brothers ever played in international tournaments Ernest told him they couldn’t afford the travel costs and unpaid time. Ryder decided to try and set up a contest between Britain and America. He consulted his friend and golf tutor Abe Mitchell (whose image is atop the Ryder Cup) purchased a trophy from Mappin and Webb, and the rest is history.

Ernest won the News of the World Matchplay and Reg the British Open at Royal St. Georges in 1938. Charles won the British PGA Matchplay twice. All three brothers played in the 1935 Ryder Cup. Charles took part in six from 1927 to 1937, and captained the team four times. When the Ryder Cup comes around it’s worth remembering Came Down golf club and the three brothers who played there all those years ago. Not forgetting a certain seed merchant from Hertfordshire.

INSPIRED BY THE FACT their original P790 irons became a best-seller, combining the look of a player’s distance iron with forgiveness,Taylor Made have launched their 2023 P790 irons with various (so they tell us) impressive improvements. The FCG (Flighted Centre of Gravity) which enhances launch and playability across the range, a larger sweetspot, and new sound and vibration-dampening SpeedFoam Air, 69-percent lighter than original SpeedFoam. Up to 38 grams of tungsten throughout the set. Honeycomb geometry on the back wall which strategically thins it out, saving mass without compromising structural integrity, and a Thru Slot which maintains ball speed on low-face strikes. Not forgetting the Sound Stabilization Bars behind the face which tune impact vibration. Impressed?

The original all black P790 irons were said to inspire an aggressive mindset. I’m glad the new ones aren’t black, the game’s tough enough without being attacked by your opponent if he loses.

FAIRWAY WOOD TIP: “Trying to sweep the ball off the ground, as many players have been taught, is a mistake,” says School of Golf instructor Martin Hall. “Hitting slightly down on the ball and taking a small divot is the actual goal. If you can make that adjustment you’ll see immediate improvement when it comes to accuracy and distance.” I’ll try anything once.

DONALD TRUMP informed everybody that he won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. This was despite his not playing the first round. Members arriving the second day of the Stableford Tournament were surprised to see Trump with a five-point lead. He told organisers he played a strong round on the Thursday, two days before the tournament started, and decided that would count as his Saturday score.

“For some reason, I am just a good golfer.” says Donald. No doubt like ex-dictator Kim Jong Il, who shot 38 under, including 11 holes in one, in his very first round at Pyongyang according to N. Korea state media.

THE PILOT of Ricky Fowler’s private jet attempting to put down in hurricane-force winds in Hawaii: “We will shortly be landing at Oahu airport, or near it anyway!”

Until next time: Happy Golfing.

