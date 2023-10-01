



Esquina Park Rangers travelled the two hour South journey on Friday to Lubrin to compete in a four Team Walking Football Tournament..An early start for the lads leaving at 7.30..With Andrew , Kev ,Graham & Fred just leaving Happy Days at this time , they were thankfull of the two hour journey to catch upon their sleep !!.

With Geordie John Navigating the Bus it was sure to be an adventurous journey..

By time the team walked the 5 km up through the picturest streets to the pitch , the lads needed an hour to recover..

Each Team played each other twice in 15 minute games..

Teams from Portobello, Alfoquia, Lubrin & Esquina..

Esquina winning five games & drawing one…

With 12 goals for & only 2 conceded was a Great Performance by all the team ..

If your looking to get involved with the the Best Walking Football Team On the Costa Blanca please email…

esquinaparkrangers2018@yahoo.com