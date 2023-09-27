



Summer might be over, but there is little let up in the activities taking place in Torrevieja this autumn, with the publication of the cultural calendar this week, coinciding with one of the major musical events in the town, and sports in the shape of the European Police and Fire Games.

In addition to these activities, the Department of International Residents also has their own schedule, specifically aimed at the international population of the town, with events that will ease anyone into the cultures and societies of the place many now call home.

For example, during October and November, there is a weekly activity where some of the town hall run facilities are showcased, partly so you can have a better understanding of some of the administrative procedures, but also you can visit and learn about some of the buildings and their functions. These tours, for which you don’t need to speak Spanish, are every Tuesday at 11:00, and they are completely free, although you do have to make your own way to the locations.

Whereas we have said that you don’t need to speak Spanish to enjoy those tours, there is a possibility to learn, with fellow international residents, so everyone can be eased into integration together.

The first activity on the 3rd of October is where you will be able to find out more about the very popular Spanish courses for foreigners. This activity starts at 11am in front of the Pangea office (which is the little blue house in Plaza Capdepont) next to Paseo de Libertad in the centre of Torrevieja.

As well as learning about the Spanish courses, which again are completely free, you will also be escorted on a short, guided tour through the centre of Torrevieja, over a short distance of approximately 1 kilometre, where you will be able to also learn about some of the key points in the town.

The next activity, on the 10th of October, consists of information on the increasingly necessary digital signature and a guided tour in La Mata. It starts at the La Mata town hall in Plaza Gaspar Perelló, which is located next to the large square in La Mata.

Then activities are organised on transport services in Torrevieja, explaining how you can obtain a bus card, and a presentation of some of the sports facilities, where disciplines such as gymnastics, swimming, and water sports can be enjoyed, amongst many other activities in the internationally renowned Sports City.

Participating in the activities is an opportunity not only to get to know Torrevieja better but also to meet more people of various nationalities and also have an introduction to the administration in Spain, and remember, all for free.

Events are led by staff who speak Spanish, English, French and German. If the need to serve in more languages is detected, the team with try to find staff or volunteers who can assist to translate.

The program is published on Facebook: Torrevieja Residentes Internacionales and on the website: www.torrevieja.es.

To register for an activity, all you have to do is send an email to eu@torrevieja.eu, and to make an appointment with the International Residents department, go to www.torrevieja.es – Appointment – International Residents and then choose a place to be attended at Pangea in the centre, the town hall of La Mata or on Calle Paganini in La Siesta.