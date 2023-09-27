



The streets of Orihuela, including the coast, will soon be as shiny as a new pin, as the municipality is to benefit from two new eco parks, one of them located on the Orihuela Costa.

The Councillor for Street Cleaning, Rocío Ortuño, presented the “Management Project for the Eco park Network of the Vega Baja Region”, through which the Orihuela will have two eco parks, one in the town and another on the coast.

The councillor recalled that currently “the Orihuela City Council is paying a fee of 200,000 euro for eco parks to the Consortium and we are facing a necessary project that will greatly improve the provision of the waste and belongings collection service.” The Oriolano municipality must have two type D eco parks based on the number of population it houses and to which it must provide this service.

The eco park planned for the town of Orihuela will also serve the neighbouring municipality of Bigastro, thus housing 49,580 people who will be served, while the one on the coast will serve 48,030 people.

These eco parks will provide a service 60 hours a week from Monday to Sunday, to which must be added the provision of the service of the Consortium’s Mobile Eco Park Network to reinforce the service in those districts or areas of the coast that are furthest from these two facilities.

The councillor has already asked the Heritage department for the certification of endowment plots capable of hosting these facilities and thus begin the corresponding file to start the project. As for the locations of the eco parks, in the town it will be located in the plot next to the MSW field in the Puente Alto Industrial Estate, while on the coast it will be located in the Sector Loma de Cabo Roig EQ1.

Ortuño explained that “we are going to begin the procedures for transferring both plots to the Alicante Provincial Council to expedite the project, which must also have environmental authorisation, since once the land is transferred, a project drafting period of 2 months and an execution period of 4 months, so we hope that by next summer the two eco parks will be up and running and providing service to the people of Oriola, thus fulfilling a historical demand from the residents of the coast, especially.”

Once complete, you will be able to take your prunings, belongings, paints, lighting, batteries, glass, textiles, wood, plastic, paper, and cardboard, among other materials, just like in Torrevieja.

However, algae, scrap metal, medical waste, radioactive waste, vehicles, or explosive material, among other materials, cannot be deposited in them.

From the Orihuela City Council “we consider that with the two eco parks we help to improve the service as long as there is the active participation of citizens and they are encouraged to deposit their waste in them.” To this end, an information and awareness campaign will be carried out through the Consortium with the aim of making them known among the Oriolana population.