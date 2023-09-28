



A photography exhibition has opened at the headquarters of the Miguel Hernández University in Plaça de Baix in Elche, which remains in place until October 23, entitled “Invierno en el Clot”, and includes 129 works by the 49 photographers who have participated in the V #PhotoClot Contest, based on imagery of the Clot de Galvany nature reserve.

The exhibition, whose purpose this year is to get closer to the civic and educational centres of Elche, is a selection of the most representative images that have been published on the Clot de Galvany social networks using the hashtag #photoclot2022, and that have been chosen by users with their votes.

This contest has already established itself as a reference among fans of photography and especially birdwatching. And during this last five years alone, more than 1,500 photographs have been received inspired by the various themes of the contest that highlight the natural landscape of Clot.

As for the authors, Rafael Bernad took first prize, worth 625 euro; Iván Vaz, with the second of 250 euro; and Alejandro García with the third of 100 euro that has been chosen by popular vote through the gallery of images published on Clot’s social networks.

Clot de Galvany is a nature reserve, located at the foot of the hills of Gran Alacant, opposite the beach access road, where a car park and visitor’s centre are available to welcome guests who can then meander through the nature-rich reserve, observing the flora and fauna of this area. For nature lovers, it should be added to your “not to be missed” list of places to visit.