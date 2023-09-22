



On Monday 18th September an over 50’s Walking Football tournament was organised by Formentera Walking football club and held at Formentera Sports ground.

There was a total of 6 teams invited to play this competition. Two teams from Englnd, M&J from Bedford and a team from Preston, one from Costa del Sol, Nerja, one from Murcia, Fortuna, Formentera the organising team and Playa Flamenca Walking Wanderers

All teams enjoyed the days football, and then onto Formentera’s sponsor’s bar, Rumours in Formentera for a fantastic B.B.Q

After a hard but very competitive day of football the winning team was Playa Flamenca Walking Wanderers, who wish to thank all who took part in making this tournament such a success. Not only the teams involved but all 3 of the referee’s who controlled the games admirably, and the people behind the scenes who maintained the score board, and general management of the competition.

For further information and details for Playa Flamenca Walking Football please contact the club secretary on:- flamencawalkingfootball@gmail.com