



The Councilor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez, announced on Wednesday, that she had handed over the keys to the company that was awarded the cafeteria at the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre.

She also stated that on 2 October a number of activities are scheduled to begin that are aimed at elderly users of the social centre. “There will be more than 40 scheduled activities that will be taught by council staff and the coast’s own associations. The registration period ended on September 15, with nearly 400 people registering. The programming includes Spanish classes, Pilates, day trips and tuition in the use of computers.”

Along with this, there will be pétanque, table-tennis, ballroom dancing, bachata, salsa competitions, crochet, and bag-making workshops.