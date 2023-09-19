



THE support for the Little Pod Association is phenomenal, ahead of a charity extravaganza in October in Los Dolses on the Orihuela Costa.

Co-host, Casey Shaddock told The Leader ahead of the big day, sponsored by a plethora of people: “Thanks goes to our amazing sponsors for the huge Charity Day for Little Pod Association held at Restaurante Los Cucalos on October 14th,” said Casey.

“It is amazing what the community and beyond have done. If you want to be part of the sponsors and show your support, let me know!,” added Casey.

Former Hot Chocolate lead singer, Murcia based Greg Bannis is amongst headline acts, alongside The Cages.

Restaurante Los Cucalos is situated at Avda. Montezenia, 1, Ctra. to Villamartin, first roundabout on the left, Urb. Los Dolses, Orihuela Costa. Free Admission.