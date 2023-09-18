



As the scourge of gender violence continues to claim victims, it seems that this year it is especially prevalent on the Orihuela Costa, after a popular British charity worker was found dead last Friday in her home in Punta Prima’s La Ciñuelica urbanisation.

Scientific experts in Spain warn that they anticipate an earthquake of similar magnitude to the one recently experienced in Morocco, with the possibility of hundreds of deaths, and part 2 of a 4 part series that focusses in the new Animal Protection Law that is about to be introduced in Spain.