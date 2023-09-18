



La Nucia, Murcia based Bulgarian born Vassil Vassilev-Zouek, is an artist extraordinaire – after over 30 years in theatre, cinema, television and showbusiness!

“I HAVE been painting since I was born, for friends, relatives – and for pleasure,” said Vassil, 58, from Slliven.

In 2022 he held an exhibition in Chicago, showcasing 33 paintings, titled ‘My World’ at the Magura Cultural Centre.

Actor and TV presenter Vassil’s exhibition was at galleries of two libraries in the region of Chicago, at the Prospect Heights Library and at the Niles-Main District Library.

Vassil rediscovered painting in the midst of Covid-19 in the summer of 2020 and, together with his family, left Bulgaria for Spain.

Today popular actor and presenter Vassil’s canvases are highly valued.

Talking exclusively to The Leader, in a rare interview Vassil said: “The Covid crisis faced me with challenges and after 32 years in theatre, cinema, television and show business, I returned to painting – now professionally.”

Asked what has influenced his life, Vassil said: “Many things have influenced the formation of my world view.

“I graduated in acting for the Puppet Theatre. From there I learned how to cope in the eclectic world of art, as well as many other techniques.

“From the theatre I learned how to analyze, and how one idea has at least five solutions.

“From the movies I learned to be concise, and from television – to be expressive.”

Vassil added: “Practically all the impressionists from the beginning of the 20th century have influenced me.

“But I have favourites – Dali, Gogh, Archinboldo, Bosch, Chagall, Gauguin, Matisse, Miró, Picasso – and many others.

Exhibitions

“From 2021, up to the present, I have had solo exhibitions, in Plovdiv-Bulgaria, Varna-Bulgaria, Chicago-USA, and Albir, Spain. I have also participated in 10 common exhibitions.”

Describing how his style embarks, Vassil said: “I always start from an idea in which I can put together one sentence. “In this sentence there is a conflict, a story and a theme. So all that remains for me is to choose the means of expression.

“I call my paintings ‘theatrical’, because my approach is theatrical. This is how a performance is dramatised and directed. I know it’s a bit strange – but that’s how I work.”

Asked who the biggest influence in his career is, Vassil said: “In all probability Marc Chagall. His fantastic, loving, colourful and wonderful world, with all its joys and tribulations.”

Don Quixote

On Don Quixote, whom he paints many times, he said: “It is easiest for me to express an idea, with images familiar to the viewer.

“Everyone knows the Knight with a Noble heart, who fights for an idealistic world.

“When I put Don Quixote in a modern situation, the implications that the viewer receives surpass the character of Cervantes.

“But it is easy for the viewer to reach this idea. I have 68 paintings with Don Quixote in just three years. For me it is very easy with Don Quixote.”

Looking ahead to the future, Vassil said: “I am preparing an exhibition in London and Madrid. I continue to paint daily and show my paintings on social networks. In short, my creative plans are related to painting.”

*Vassil Vassilev-Zouek Website: www.zouek-art.com; Instagram: zouek_art