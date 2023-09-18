



CD Montesinos 4-1 Algueña CF

Alguena CF woes were underlined with a 4-1 defeat against CD Montesinos at the Municipal Stadium in the FFCV G8 2nd Regional.

“The tough defeat suffered in Los Montesinos was highlighted by not having any luck with injuries at the beginning of the season,” said a club statement.

“Even Molina, one of our goalkeepers, has had to play as a winger,” the club reasoned.

“But we are not going to give up and we are going to continue working to turn the situation around.

“Next week we host CF Rafal at home, and our players are already thinking about that match. Sure to reverse the situation and start giving us joy,” added the spokesperson.

A spokesperson from Montesinos said: “We have had an excellent start to our campaign with a comfortable win, following last week’s win.

“Young Anderson scored twice in the first half, and was on fire, running the Algueña defence ragged and given the MoM.

“The visitors did pull one back in the second half, but Monte scored two more with Manu Rodenas, his third goal of the season and Pamies, to take three points.

“Monte top the league, after two games. Obviously there will be tougher games ahead, starting with CD Cox away next week.

“Overall it has been a great start to the season and nearly 300 fans in the ground went home very happy.

*Cadet friendly: Algueña CF drew 2-2 against Abanilla. Alevín Algueña CF suffered a 0-1dedeated against La Romana.