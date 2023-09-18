



The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has announce that the United Kingdom plans to ban the American Bully XL at the end of the year, a breed of dog that in Spain is not considered to be a potentially dangerous dog (PPP).

Sunak explains in a video, “the American Bully XL dog breed, has been involved in several attacks in the country. It is a danger to our communities, particularly to children.”

“It is clear that this is not just a handful of poorly trained dogs, but rather it is a pattern of behaviour and it cannot continue,” he said, alluding to several recent attacks.

” These dogs are dangerous, I want to assure the general public that we will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety,” added Sunak.

“I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe.”

Prime Minister Sunak called the breed ‘A danger to our communities’.

Once experts agree on how to define the dog breed, the Government will propose banning it by amending the current dangerous dog law, the prime minister said.

In Spain, however, it is not classified as a potentially dangerous dog – as its ‘parents’ Pit bull terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier are, with puppies of this breed being sold for 1,000 euros or more.