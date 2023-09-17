



The summer super League has finally come to an end, with some great play from all teams who took part during a baking hot summer of play.

7 teams participated from various teams in the area, made up from some of the best players in the area, challenging each other in a slightly different game set-up compared to the winter play.

In first place came Havana hotshots, well done to Mike, John, Kathy, Christian, and Cragi and rob. With a special mention to Kathy who had a 100 percent win rate over the season.

Second came the fire station red devils, closely followed by tipsy toads likely lads.

Hopefully more teams will join for next year, any teams who would like to register for next year contact John or Mike.

Again well played to all involved.