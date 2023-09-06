



Racing San Miguel’s elimination from the Nostra Copa against Guardamar came with a positive response – with focus turning to the league campaign.

“The red and blue team leaves with very good feelings having competed in the game until the end, with seriousness, intensity and clear chances,” said a club spokesperson.

Injury hit Racing went into the first round of the Cup tie, with EIGHT players sidelined against Guardamar, one of the favourites to gain promotion in the FFCV G8 second division this season.

“We had the first opportunity to go ahead, with a one-on-one from Rico, that the Guardamar keeper cleared.

“A very well planted red and blue team did not concede anything to its rival and took advantage of the speed of its wingers.

“But on the stroke of half-time, the home team took the lead from a corner.

“In the second half, Racing San Miguel did not give up, showed attitude and continued competing.

“We leave the cup to focus on the league, which is our true battle. We do it with tremendously positive feelings,” added the spokesperson.