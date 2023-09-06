



Acanthus Mollis, also called Bear’s Breeches, has enormous, glossy, deeply lobed leaves and tall flower spikes, clothed in white flowers, each with a hood-like purple bract, in midsummer.

They are perfect for a striking architectural presence in your garden.

The flowers are much loved by bees and can be used in fresh and dried arrangements.

Grow Acanthus Mollis in well drained, fertile soil, in full sun, partial or dappled shade.

It is an herbaceous perennial, so its foliage dies down in autumn, reappearing the following Spring.

While it doesn’t spread, Acanthus Mollis will grow into large congested clumps, which can be simply divided in Spring or Autumn.

It is a relatively trouble free plant, unless you want to move it.

However, if you do decide to move it, you may find you are unable to eradicate it from its original spot.

Roots are so deep that it’s hard to remove them all when you dig the plant out of the ground.

These will then quickly grow into new plants, which can prove impossible to get rid of.