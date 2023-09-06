



Rafael Nadal was ruled out of most of the 2023 tennis calendar due to injury. In his absence, Novak Djokovic surpassed him to become the leading grand slam title holder. Nadal’s injury issues followed by his announcement to retire at the end of 2024, means he may not become the leading grand slam holder again.

One final win at Roland Garros?

Nadal is by far the record title holder at the French Open with 14 titles to his name. The closest active player to his tally is Djokovic with just three titles. He has enjoyed the most success of any grand slam at Roland Garros throughout his career. In the tennis odds, he is offered at +400 to win a remarkable 15th title in France in 2024.

Nadal’s long-term rival Djokovic has been on top form in recent years and certainly has many more years in the tank compared to the Spaniard. However, Nadal could bow out of the sport in perfect fashion if he could perhaps get the better of the Serbian at least one more time, and possibly win one more grand slam title.

Djokovic may have stolen Nadal’s crown when it comes to the outright grand slam leader in the all-time rankings. But the French Open record is one that will likely never be caught – a win in 2024 would only make that even more certain.

One final grand slam title would mark a stunning culmination of a hugely successful career in tennis for Nadal. The most likely location of a final triumph for the Spaniard would be on French soil, based on his modern domination in Paris.

Nadal could have the final say in the Djokovic rivalry

The Nadal-Djokovic rivalry is one of the greatest of the modern era. The two have constantly set fresh benchmarks to push each other on to set new unprecedented standards in the sport. In the eyes of many they are the two greatest players to ever grace a court, and having the final say in the rivalry could be huge for Nadal’s legacy.

If the Spaniard is to return in strong form from his injury then he will undoubtedly reach the latter stages of the grand slam events, where Djokovic will surely await at some point. The next meeting will represent the 60th between the pair – the Serbian leads 30-29 so far.

One record Djokovic will not be able to change following Nadal’s retirement is the head-to-head statistics between the two. Nadal could level his all-time win/loss ratio against the Serbian star in 2024, or perhaps even go ahead by achieving two straight victories.

The two are the widely acclaimed top two players in professional tennis history. Nadal could retire come the end of 2024, with an equal head-to-head record with his fellow great, or he could even bow out knowing he got the better of his biggest rival overall.

Nadal may not quite catch up with Djokovic’s grand slam record in his final year prior to retirement. However, he could still strengthen his legacy by extending his French Open domination and potentially enjoying a successful ending to his huge rivalry with Djokovic.