



SPORTING Dolores defeated CD Montesinos 1- 0 in the Nostra Cup 1st Round, with former Monte coach Carlos Perez leading Dolores into the second round of the national competition ahead of the 2023-24 FFCV season kicking off w/e September 9/10.

Racing San Miguel CF head into the new campaign following a victory against Sporting Saladar, completing their pre-season with five 5 wins and two defeats.

SC Torrevieja CF suffered a 2-1 defeat against Redován CF 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly, with Dani Muñoz getting Torry’s goal.

Torry defeated Sporting de Dolores winning the I Ciudad de Dolores Trophy. Guardamar Soccer CD Benjamin A won the Santa Pola Cup competition.