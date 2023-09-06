



After the original failed dog beach in Torrevieja, something which was then seemingly forgotten about by the town hall, to prospect of a space where dogs can roam with their owners in the sea has been proposed once again, this time by the Sueña torrevieja group, who have presented a motion for the creation of a dog beach in the Cabo Cervera area.

“Our excellent location and our climate mean that more and more neighbours and tourists visit our beaches with their pets and at Sueña Torrevieja, we want our city to be even kinder to animals”, they say, something which is already present in other municipalities nearby.

Pablo Samper, the spokesperson for Sueña Torrevieja, says that “we maintain our firm commitment to defending our natural and symbolic spaces, the environment and protecting and promoting the rights and well-being of our pets and animals”.

Samper remembers that one of the proposals that they included in the electoral program of Sueña Torrevieja, was the definitive location of a dog beach, to avoid previous events such as the elimination of the dog beaches of Punta Margallo and Cala del Moro by the government of the PP and later “enabled” a new area between Lo Ferrís and Rocío del Mar, which, subsequently, led to the removal of the installed elements for not having authorisation from the provincial coastal service.

Sueña Torrevieja propose the creation of another canine area enabled for bathing and the enjoyment of pets and owners. It would be in an area between Cabo Cervera and La Mata, the particular area is almost all rocks and small cliffs, but there is an area of sand, which is not usually very crowded and is what they believe could be a good location for the dog area.

Inés Kornwebel, member of Residents and Foreigners of the Sueña Torrevieja executive, assures that, with prior authorisation from the provincial coastal service, and providing the area with basic elements for maintenance and operation, such as special bins for the collection of dog waste, it could be a good location in the “Northern Zone” of Torrevieja to locate this new dog beach.