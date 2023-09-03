



Following last week’s revelations by the opposition parties in Torrevieja about the state of contractual compliance of the multi million euro waste disposal contract, documenting the appalling service that the residents have to put up with, Mayor Dolón signed a resolution that will apply a reduction of 548,000 euro in the billing submitted to the town hall by Acciona for the month of July, although they have the right of appeal.

As La Vega Baja once again awaits the arrival of heavy rain, one other major concern is the amount of vegetation, reeds, cane and other such overgrown and invasive vegetation, that is currently occupying riverbeds, ravines and barrancas, indicating that our politicians have not learned any of the lessons that they were so harshly taught during the 2019 DANA, when catastrophic flooding completely destroyed villages, properties and traditional orchards, across much of the local area.