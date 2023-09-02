



The 54-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son, who suffered with Down syndrome, were found dead in a Valencia hotel room on Friday where they had been staying since Wednesday.

The National Police says that evidence points to the mother, taking her own life by the ingestion of a powerful poison dissolved in water, which she had earlier served to her son.

The homicide, followed by the suicide of the mother, took place on the night the couple arrived at the city centre hotel, judging by the state in which the room was found, with the bed unmade and with both still dressed in their street clothes.

The tragic event was not discovered until the hotel employees entered the room, 705, on the seventh floor of the establishment, on Friday afternoon, alerted by neighbouring residents because they had not left the room for more than 48 hours.

The son was lying on the bed and the woman was on the floor, at the young man’s feet. Both are of Colombian origin.