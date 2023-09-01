A young man has died after being involved in an incident in Granada whilst riding an electric scooter.
The Local Police reported that the incident took place on Wednesday on calle Aconcagua in the in the city, when the victim apparently lost control of the vehicle and fell off it.
The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head in the collision and after being treated by medical crews at the scene was taken to the Virgen de las Nieves hospital due to the injuries sustained in the incident, where he died the following day.
The scooter has been made available to the Local Police, who will check the physical characteristics of the vehicle, as it has two 3,500-watt motors and its technical data sheet indicates that it can reach a speed of 120 kilometres per hour, either factor making the vehicle illegal in Spain.
The Local Police, which has conveyed its condolences to family and friends of the deceased young man, has recommended wearing a helmet when using this type of vehicle, even if it is not mandatory, as a protection measure.
