



Lucero, Caminero, Notario and Antonio 5º are the 4 horses that make up, for the moment, the new Local Police Cavalry Unit in Murcia, which was been introduced on Wednesday in Santo Domingo square.

The new service will not only be provided in the centre, in the parks and gardens of Murcia, but also in the districts, on the Vía Verde, across 12 routes of between 5 and 7 kilometres. They include ​​Coto Cuadros, Valle Perdido, Cresta del Gallo, “many places with difficult accessibility and where the Local Police, will now be more visible,” according to the councillor. of Citizen Security, Fulgencio Perona, who thanked the commitment and vocation of those who have made it possible in forming the Cavalry Unit: sub-inspector José Luis Díaz, who will be in command, and three agents.

Deputy Inspector Díaz explained that they have already spent “several weeks of continuous training, both in the morning and in the afternoon, working on the track and outdoors.” The head of the Unit said that the horses have undergone training to get them used to different noises , such as those generated by tractors, metal doors, motorcycles… In addition, the riders, who are all federated, have had to pass a Gallop 4 exam. ” We want to make sure that the horses are used to going out into the streets without any mishap happening,” he added.