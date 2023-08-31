



August has come to an end and we are now in the first days of September, the ninth month of the year, which means the end of the holidays for many and a return to routine for the majority, but if there is something characteristic about September, it is undoubtedly the return of children to ‘school’.

The 2023/2024 school year will begin on the 11th in the Valencian Community where thousands of Infant, Primary, ESO, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training schoolchildren will return to their classrooms once again.

And if you are already thinking ahead to the 2024 summer holidays, this new school year will end on June 21 .In between, of course, there will be as usual, two holiday periods, Christmas and Easter.

In addition, Valencian students will be able to enjoy a number of other holidays and some long weekends as well as the local holidays that are established by each municipality or city.

If you want to get them in your diaries now, these are the holidays that you will be able to enjoy during the 2023/2024 academic year

Monday October 9

Thursday October 12

Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday December 6

Friday December 8

Christmas holiday period, from December 22 to January 7

Easter holiday period, from March 28 to April 8