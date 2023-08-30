



Children are the blessing of the world, all individuals with their own unique way some of which will make you scream other times one rolls up in laughter. I have told stories of our two ladies, the amazing pair, well at least I think so. They have both been brought up in the same household in identical ways and yet they are so different. I feel certain other families have found the same in their off springs.

A little story set in the early nineteen eighties, and involving our eldest, which her sibling would not have thought of, let alone do. We lived close to Bath and Anne was in the sixth form at the local school where she was known to be one who likes a joke.

On one occasion it was during the lunch break and to call everyone back to lessons there was an electric bell. It was a simple item attached to the wall situated in the hallway, a circular dome with a hammer which vibrated at the time to resume work.

Our lovely daughter decided with the help of another girl to disable it. By climbing on the back of her accomplice she could just reach the clanger and by inserting a grommet between the hammer and the bell, stopped it from ringing.

Lessons were delayed that day.

Was it vandalism? I do not think so, it’s nothing more than a caper, a nuisance yes, but no damage and gave her class mates a giggle. Nothing like the story coming out of Birmingham where another lady, Christine Buckingham, put a box of books out on her front wall for people to help themselves to, a few people did exactly that.

A group of lads came along and three of them started to throw the books around also tearing the pages from them and throwing the torn pieces in the air – that is vandalism.

However, without a doubt today, with this, and possibly other activities she, that is my eldest, would have been diagnosed with ‘Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder’ or ADHD, which I understand from the reports I receive, is being diagnosed not only in children that act differently but also adults.

The question arises is there such a thing as ADHD, on children boredom could be a reason or schoolwork is not interesting enough, just simple everyday happening can perhaps trigger an attitude that fits one of the behaviours patterns.

And what are these guides to being diagnosed with a disruptive disorder? There are twelve listed on the web. Here is part of it:

Having a short attention span (that’s definitely me) – being easily distracted – making careless mistakes – for example, in schoolwork; appearing forgetful or losing things; being unable to stick to tasks that are tedious or time-consuming; appearing to be unable to listen to or carry out instruction; being unable to sit still, especially in calm or quiet surroundings; constantly fidgeting; excessive talking; being unable to wait their turn; acting without thinking; interrupting conversation. (I think I fit them all. I better start taking the tablets).

Having read that list and there are more, the meaning is most people have ADHD as in my mind it is people acting naturally.…

Adult Activity:

Daily, throughout the continuous reporting on television news and other outlets, generally most are keen to inform us of the ‘A’ list personalities who are getting married or divorcing over some disagreement. There are also stories of sexual misconduct by a variety of people, and of course those who are expecting a child. Then there are fictional programmes explicit in telling stories of two people being in love with each other.

All very Interesting – but the news is no more than scandal and probably created by PR people to keep their clients name to the fore and in fiction the love angle is needed, which for certain would mean any child would be aware of these accounts so it would be naive to think children did not know of adult activity.

However, it is difficult not to agree with Will and Maria Taylor from Hull who were shocked when they viewed the images printed in the book ‘Grandads Pride’ provided by Genesis Pre-school in Hull, where their four-year-old was attending. The book is a promotion of the thoughts from the LGBTQ+ group and organised and printed by ‘Stonewall’ who state that it is for children aged 4 and upwards.

The two parents were so upset when they saw the images in the book clearly showing the act of bondage and men kissing. They contacted the school concerning the contents of the blatantly sexual images, nevertheless they received no satisfactory answer and immediately removed their child out of the pre-school.

Following the above event and other similar reports, the Conservative MP Miriam Cates claimed that children were being taught “graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely, and 72 genders”.

As a result, a review to create guidelines of what children can be taught was put in place by the Government’s Gillian Keegan, the education secretary who said, “The wellbeing and safeguarding of children is our absolute priority, and I share the concerns of parents and teachers about reports that inappropriate lessons are being taught in schools”.

I would like to think with the Government’s backing, the education of children will improve and be more childlike.

A New Craze:

When in those teen years with boundless energy which everyone has lived through, we all thought that the world was at our feet and nothing was impossible, hence a new craze by the youth of today of climbing hotel walls and jumping from balcony to balcony, also pictures of young people leaping into swimming pool from dizzying heights.

The thirty thousand Euro fine imposed by the authorities on the daredevils should help them to see sense and the dangers. Take care.

www.facebook.com/percy chattey winner of five writing awards