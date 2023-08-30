



It’s Fiestas in Hondón de los Frailes and last Saturday the streets of this little village were ringing to the sounds, not only of the several Spanish bands in the parade but also the floats with their own (very loud and different) dance music.

It is a great time to celebrate and the DIVAS amateur drama group and their friends were right in the amongst them for the 4th year running with their float, Dick Whittington welcomed to London by the King and Queen.

The parade was enjoyed by an enthusiastic crowd of all nationalities, the final act being the fantastic display of drumming. The celebrations continued well into the night.

Information about DIVAS next production – a Pantomime in the New Year – and further photos, can be found on our Facebook page.