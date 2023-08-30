



Marina Golf was the setting for the 7th Mojácar Town Golf Tournament which, on the occasion of the patron saint festivities, has been held at the course’s facilities.

This 7th edition was organised by Mojácar Council and Marina Golf, sponsored by Bridgestone and numerous local companies, as well as the Valle del Este, Aguilón Golf and Alborán Golf golf courses.

The players were able to enjoy the excellent condition of the course and enjoy a good morning of golf. The Levante respected the players and led to very good results on the cards handed in at the Club House.

The prizes were established in the individual Stableford system in the first and second category, the most typical in club tournaments as it allows for a more fluid game than other systems, in which you can “lift the ball” when the golfer has used all the strokes possible on that hole.

The best results in the first category were for Alfredo González Álvarez with 38 points, top classified, followed by Francisco Martos Molina with 37 points.

In the second category victory went to Pedro Fernández Grima, who got 39 points, and second classified, Tony Herrriot, with a total of 37 points.

The prizes were presented by the Mojácar Council Sports Councillor, Jesús Montoya, and the Tourism Councillor, María Gracia Alarcón, who after thanking the participants for taking part in this seventh edition and the Marina Golf Club for the good organisation, invited the golfers to next year. A now traditional appointment on the occasion of the patron saint festivities in honour of Saint Augustine.

María Gracia Alarcón and Jesús Montoya also had the responsibility of choosing the cards from the rest of the participants in the gift raffle among the players. Always a fun moment, in which the good humour of the participants following the tough competition rounds off an intense day.