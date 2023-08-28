



The latest Campoverde Sunflower Challenge has finished with local resident Keith Estlin declared this year’s winner with a sunflower 256 centimetres high. The competition is organised by Campoverde Church in the Community as part of its fund raising for the annual Church Summer Club. The Sunflower Challenge event organiser James McAllister from Campoverde Church said “this is a popular annual event that brings out the competitive instincts of local gardeners, but also serves the added purpose of raising funds for local kids, with each competitor paying 5 Euros for two sunflower seeds.

When questioned on the secret of his success Keith said. “I water twice a day, first thing in the morning then later in the evening”. In addition to his watering schedule Keith also feeds with a liquid feed twice a week. Should he forget any part of his routine, then his wife Penny is always on hand to remind him to water and feed.

Keith puts his success down to his many years in the navy, where he reached the rank of Commodore. Keith said, “I have travelled the world and seen many lovely gardens and exotic plants. I was even an enthusiastic grower of Chrysanthemums during the 18 years we lived in France. But I can genuinely say I got more satisfaction out of growing this sunflower than anything else.

If you would like to enter next year’s Campoverde Sunflower Challenge then contact James McAllister at jamessamuelmcallister@hotmail.co.uk. The competition is normally run from May to August each year.

The photograph shows Keith proudly standing by his sunflower whilst his wife Penny looks on approvingly.