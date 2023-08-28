



The Valencia 2nd Regional Group 8, 2023-24 season, kicks-off this month with 16 teams competing in the new campaign.

The newly formed FFCV Group 8 features Aspe UD, CD Montesinos, Elche Dream CF, CD Cox, CFE Il-Licitana Raval, CF Atletico Algorfa, CF Rafal, Alguena CF.

Racing San Miguel CF, Sporting Dolores CF, UD La Coca-Aspense, CD Eldense C, Guardamar Soccer CD, Monovar Atletico, CF Sporting Albatera and UD Sax.

With pre-season preparations completed CD Montesinos also played the annual Fred Griggs Trophy, defeating Sporting Saladar 5-1 on August 27.

Montesinos open their campaign with an away trip to Aspe UD on September 10, hosting Alguena CF on September 17 at the Municipal Stadium (TBC).