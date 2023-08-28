The Valencia 2nd Regional Group 8, 2023-24 season, kicks-off this month with 16 teams competing in the new campaign.

The newly formed FFCV Group 8 features Aspe UD, CD Montesinos, Elche Dream CF, CD Cox, CFE Il-Licitana Raval, CF Atletico Algorfa, CF Rafal, Alguena CF.

Racing San Miguel CF, Sporting Dolores CF, UD La Coca-Aspense, CD Eldense C, Guardamar Soccer CD, Monovar Atletico, CF Sporting Albatera and UD Sax.

With pre-season preparations completed CD Montesinos also played the annual Fred Griggs Trophy, defeating Sporting Saladar 5-1 on August 27.

Montesinos open their campaign with an away trip to Aspe UD on September 10, hosting Alguena CF on September 17 at the Municipal Stadium (TBC).

Monte defeated Sporting Saladar in Fred Griggs Trophy. Photo: Andreu Garcia Francisco.

