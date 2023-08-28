



Racing San Miguel coach Adrián Sánchez has boosted the squad with the signing of Demetrio De Miguel Stadnik (Dimi) for the 2023-24 season.

“Defensive midfielder Dimi is a versatile player who can play more forward, or even in a central role,” said Sánchez.

The new signing from San Miguel trained as a footballer in the lower categories of Racing San Miguel CF and Racing Playas de Orihuela.

“The coaching staff have been very satisfied with Dimi’s performance pre-season.

“He is a footballer who, despite lacking experience in the senior category, has shown some very good qualities to be able to contribute to the team.

“We are fully confident that he will perform at a high level this year,” added coach Sánchez.