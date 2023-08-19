



San Fulgencio has increased the number of it’s Local Police staff thanks to the incorporation of two new officers, from the employment pool, following the selection process carried out by the Council of Catral. The officers join the 24 members that currently make up the local police municipal force.

The mayor and the councillor for Security, José María Ballester, along with the chief commissioner, Cristóbal Rodríguez, welcomed and congratulated the two new agents at the Town Hall. The mayor spoke of “their responsibility to work for our town and protect our residents”, while noting his commitment “to continue to gradually expand the staff to ensure the safety of everyone, as well as more efficient and faster interventions in the event of an emergency”.