



Princess Leonor began her three years of military training this week, that will prepare her after passing through the academies of the Army, the Air and Space Force and the Navy to become in the future, once she is Queen, the Captain General of the Armed Forces, as dictated by the Constitution.

“This is an important moment in my life and I feel very excited and convinced to continue learning and giving my best spirit to strengthen the values ​​with which I have grown,” she said, citing among them “respect for others, effort, excellence, search for knowledge, temperance, discipline, perseverance”.

The Princess of Asturias joined the General Academy of the Army of Zaragoza this Thursday.

The first great day of her military career will arrive on October 7, when the pledge of allegiance to the new cadets and, with her kiss to the ensign, Princess Leonor will materialise her oath or promise to defend Spain, even with her life, and in her case she will also put an end to her studies in the first year.

The heiress to the throne will receive military training expressly prepared for her by the Government with the approval of the Kings. For this, the five years of studies have been condensed into three, hence, after passing through Zaragoza, the second year she will continue with military training at the Marín Naval School, in Pontevedra, where she will embark on the Juan Sebastián Elcano training ship. Finally, the third year she will study at the General Air and Space Academy in San Javier in Murcia.