



The Provincial Consortium of Alicante Firefighters has reinforced its number of vehicles with the incorporation of two new Light Urban Fire Trucks for extinction and rescues that have been destined for the main fire stations in Elche and Benidorm.

The agency of the Provincial Council of Alicante has invested 692,000 euro in the acquisition of these vehicles, specially designed to intervene in areas with narrow streets, such as the historic centres of the municipalities, where access and the turning radius make it necessary to have more versatile and smaller vehicles.

With interior space for a driver, a corporal and three firefighters, these pumpers are equipped with a tank with a capacity for 2,000 litres of water, a 100-litre foam tank, ladders that can be deployed at different heights, a radio-communications system, semiautomatic defibrillators and hand and power tools such as chainsaw, sabre saw, grinder or positive pressure fan.

The new Deputy for Emergencies, Francisco Cano, explained that with these vehicles “we continue advancing to improve the service that the Consortium provides to the municipalities and to provide our firefighters with the material means that best suit the needs of each intervention, optimising their work and safety”.

The purchase of these trucks is part of the Provincial Consortium’s plan to reinforce and renew the fleet of Light Urban Fire Trucks in all its operating areas, expecting that another five new units will be incorporated in the first half of 2024.