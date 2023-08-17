



The Deputy Mayor of Torrevieja, Rosario Martinez, will be amongst those taking part in a sponsored walk on Sunday 24 September in aid of San José Obrero Orphanage, Torrevieja.

The walk will get underway at 11am, starting and finishing at the Kiosk, Cabo Cervera, and covering a flat course, along the coast, of approximately 4km.

Supported by U3A Torrevieja, all monies raised will be donated to this worthwhile children’s charity.

More information, details and sponsorship forms, are available from Christine on 634 329 695 or Lyn on 676 650 210