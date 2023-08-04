



Torrevieja town hall has published their latest census figures, which show that citizens from Ukraine, with 6,939 registered residents, continue for the second consecutive year to be the residents with the greatest presence in the municipality, ahead of Russia (5,540) and the United Kingdom (4,910), which have historically been the most numerous in Torrevieja.

According to the latest official annual figures from the Institute of National Statistics (INE), on 1 January 2022, there were 4,722 residents in Torrevieja from the United Kingdom, whereas 10 years ago, on 1 January 2013, the figure was 13,172, and 20 years ago, in 2003, 9.135. The total population for those same dates was 83,547, 105,205, and 77,943, respectively.

In just seven months, from January to July 2023, a total of 1,168 Ukrainians have been registered in the city, mainly due to the Russian invasion in this country, which began in February 2022. It should also be noted that the majority of these people are considered “temporary” residents, pending the end of the conflict and their return to their home country.

The city of Torrevieja currently has a total of 96,905 inhabitants registered in its census, according to the statistical data on population and evolution of the Municipal Register of the City Council, of which 51.9% are of Spanish origin (50,268), while 48.1% (46,637) are residents from a total of 122 countries on five continents.

As significant data, the growth of registered people throughout this year stands out, a total of 5,174 since January 2023, the date on which 91,731 registered inhabitants were counted. At this rate, it is expected that by the end of this year the figure of 100,000 registered in the city can be reached, although the figure would decline if those Ukrainians are able to return home. Obtaining more than 100,000 residents would once again elevate the town to the status it once held, subsequently also increasing the funding per capita received from the central government.

The number of men registered in the Torrevieja census amounts to 47,128 (48.63%), while 49,777 (51.37%) are women, having counted to date in 2023 a greater number of registered women than men.