



The mixed company Aigues d’Elx, who is in the process of implementing the smart metering system for drinking water consumption from private meters, has announced that they have reached 91% coverage in La Marina and Los Arenales del Sol.

These are the sectors with the highest degree of installation of electronic meters so far, with La Marina and Arenales del Sol having 1,667 and 7,089 meters respectively. These localities have a coverage of 91%. The next district with the highest coverage is El Altet, with 78% and 3,103 meters with a radio transmission device for readings.

The network and operations technician of the mixed company Aigües d’Elx, Ricardo Calderón, has indicated that “we have not yet reached 100% of these sectors, since there are areas with poor coverage that prevents the correct transmission of data from the private meter to the concentrators”.

“Currently there are close to a thousand meters that do not have sufficient signal coverage to achieve the quality of the smart metering service”, added the technician from Aigües d’Elx, “and we are working on improving the reception infrastructure of signal and the search for particular solutions to improve the quality of the signal so that customers can benefit from the functionalities of smart metering”.

“Remote reading allows Aigües d’Elx customers to check their water consumption online, with a frequency of 24 readings a day, and also activate and configure alerts for warnings of overconsumption and warnings of possible leaks,” says Luis Calvo, responsible for Customers at Aigües d’Elx, “customers can configure their own consumption alarms to receive immediate notification of overconsumption based on the expected average, or a possible leak, and even warn of a continuous minimum consumption in a unoccupied housing, a highly valued option for second homes”, he added.

In January 2023, Aigües d’Elx presented the Elx OASIS project (Smart and Sustainable Supply and Sanitation Operations) that will compete to obtain subsidies from Next Generation European Funds for the PERTE digitisation of the water cycle, linked to projects to improve the efficiency of the urban water cycle. Among the actions of the digitisation project, it is contemplated to increase the degree of smart metering coverage of the municipality from the current 29% to 100% at the estimated end of the project in 2025. The Elx OASIS project implies an investment of more than 12,363,000 euro, of which 8,374,000 euro will be eligible through PERTE and 3,989,000 will be Aigües d’Elx’s own investment.