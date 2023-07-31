



A pelagic or violaceous stingray – Pteroplatytrygon violacea – put bathers in a splash on the Torrevieja Cura beach!

Lifeguards were alerted to the stingray’s presence after a plethora of people in the sea began shouting.

Those enjoying the sun on the Mediterranean coast on the popular beach of Torrevieja, were informed that they were not in danger, as the stingray moved close to the shore.

The lifeguards calmly notified bathers to leave the area, re-directing the stingray back out into deeper water.