



During the last 3 weeks Murcia has seen one of its greatest periods, in terms of musical events, that can be remembered in the region.

The highly popular group Iron Maiden and top-level artists such as Joaquín Sabina, Alejandro Sanz and Rod Stewart, among many others, delighted audiences totalling 131,567people, who brought with them an economic impact of more than 12 million euros for the area. This was announced by the Councillor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumption of the City Council, Jesús Pacheco, on Tuesday.

In addition to the bands and singers above, David Bisbal, Morat, Tini, Antonio Orozco, Manuel Carrasco, Romeo Santos, Bad Gyal, Café Quijano, Jorge Drexler and Feid also performed in the region.

The Iron Maiden concert on July 20 generated an income of 7.1 million and created more than 60 jobs, according to data from a study carried out by the University of Murcia on the impact that this event had.

25,667 attendees travelled to the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia, with the audience coming from 48 different countries including UK, Afghanistan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, the United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Australia, among others.

Up until July 22, Murcia hosted a further 11 concerts by top-level artists . These brought together 95,900 people, leading to an economic impact of more than 1.7 million, with an average cost of 150 euros per person.

The Rod Stewart, David Bisbal and Alejandro Sanz concerts each brought together some 9,000 people.

These concerts also had a positive impact on hotel occupancy in Murcia, most of which had to disply ‘no vacancy’ signs, with an average cost of 98 euros, an unprecedented peak in this summer season.

The promoter Juan Antonio Muñoz, promoter of Madness Live! and organiser of the Iron Maiden concert, said that he was proud to have held one of the most important concerts in the Region, despite the many challenges, such as logistics and high temperatures. “We have shown that Murcia is very able and willing to attract high-calibre artists,” said Muñoz, who said that he will continue to try to attract top-level groups. “It’s a privilege to have brough Iron Maiden to the city.”